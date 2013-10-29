Font of the day: Shelby

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Shelby by Laura Worthington.

Today's font of choice, Shelby, was created by graphic designer Laura Worthington. A monoline, semi-connected script typeface, Shelby is based on hand lettering created with a Speedball 'B' metal nib. It features several automatic ligatures, stylistic and contextual alternates, along with 20 ornaments that been designed to further its handwritten look.

Shelby is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

Like this? Read these!