Font of the day: Silencio Sans by Jessica Hische

Silencio Sans by Jessica Hische

Silencio Sans was originally developed by leading typographer Jessica Hische for CAA’s (Creative Artists Agency) to be used on their Friday Night Party invitation in 2014.

"The party’s theme was 'old Hollywood'," says Hische, "so the design inspiration came from movie title credits. The name Silencio references silent films, but this font would feel as at home in magazines, invitations, and fancy food packaging as it does on the silver screen.

"It's also a wonderful 'best supporting actress' typeface," she adds. "Pair it with custom lettering (like I did for the invite!) or with another display face."

Silencio Sans is available to purchase here.

