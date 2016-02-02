Font of the day: Soto

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Soto from Thinkdust

If you're looking for an eye-catching display typeface, grunge sans Soto could be just the solution. Created by the team at Thinkdust, Soto is a remix of its 2010 Saki typeface, with added texture and attitude.

Soto is available to purchase over on HypeForType, where you can currently benefit from an 80 per cent discount.

