Font of the day: Tigerlily

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Tigerlily from Jackrabbit Creative.

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help.

Every day, we post a 'font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter for our back catalogue. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Tigerlily from Jackrabbit Creative

Tigerlily is a handcrafted serif font by Jackrabbit Creative, inspired by elegant cityscapes. Tigerlily brings a handmade feel to an otherwise 'sophisticated' feeling typeface and has more than a hint of traditional typewriter fonts.

Tigerlily is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

