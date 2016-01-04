Font of the day: Tigerlily

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help.

Every day, we post a 'font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter for our back catalogue. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Tigerlily from Jackrabbit Creative

Tigerlily is a handcrafted serif font by Jackrabbit Creative, inspired by elegant cityscapes. Tigerlily brings a handmade feel to an otherwise 'sophisticated' feeling typeface and has more than a hint of traditional typewriter fonts.

Tigerlily is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

