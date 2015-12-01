Font of the day: Treciokas

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Trečiokas by Rokas Cicenas

Trečiokas is a two font family based on written letters that were sketched by using paint markers and polished digitally afterwards. The glyphs are mostly connected, leaving some separate as a contrast to round and soft letter shapes. It also includes extended latin character set.

Cicenas adds: "In 2013 I made the Aerofont project, which included custom music instruments that were made based on Trečiokas Normal letter shapes. The main idea was to connect music and typography, by making sound emitting letters."

Trečiokas is available to download over on MyFonts.

