Font of the day: Univia Pro

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best paid-for and free fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Univia Pro by Olivier Gourvat

A contemporary typeface, Univia Pro was created by designer Olivier Gourvat in December 2015. With a distinctive, modern look, Univia Pro features smooth curves and round corners, making it ideal for both display and text use.

Univia Pro is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 80 per cent discount on the complete family.

