Font of the day: Velik

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Velik by Jonathan Hill

Today's font of choice, Velik, was created by designer Jonathan Hill. "Velik is a hand-drawn typeface, originally painted in ink and translated into a digital format for you to work and play with," Hill comments. "My font journey so far was about embracing love for rational geometry but there is another child like part of my personality that I always wanted to express in work. Velik was inspired by my background in illustration.

"The font can be characterised as fresh and naive. It uses personality and vibrance. Velik can be used across various projects, suitable for display and text. Details include 445 characters and manually edited kerning."

Velik is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

