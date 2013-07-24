Font of the day: Vincent

As we're sure you know by now, here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography. And we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Vincent by Ben Suarez

Today's font of choice is Vincent by graphic and product designer for NBC Universal Ben Suarez. Created at the end of last year, this vintage-inspired design was Suarez's first fully functioning typeface.

"Vincent was intended to be used as a title font," explains Suarez. It was "named after my grandfather who drove a 76' Chrysler Cordoba and smoked out of an old wooden pipe. He was rad."

And it's totally free for personal projects. So, what are you waiting for? Download Vincent here.

Liked this? Read these!

The best free web fonts for designers

Free graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any inspirational free fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!