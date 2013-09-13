Font of the day: YWFT Pipe

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

YWFT Pipe by Tanawat Sakdawisarak

YWFT Pipe is one of many type designs created by graphic designer Tanawat Sakdawisarak. Presented by font foundry YouWorkForThem, the team describe the design: "Starting out as a set of vectors, this series of tubes is now the Pipe you'll want to share with your friends.

"This cylindrical monster has FIVE, count 'em, FIVE tubular styles for users to layer: solid, shadow, outline, half-solid and texture (dots). Seriously, there's so many design options at stake here, it's as if Max Headroom's debutante ball went haywire in the sewers, and now Mario & Luigi have to work overtime to save everyone. Let'sa go!"

Bonus: this design also includes the original EPS Handset design (free), which contains numerous vector type options that you can set and design manually in applications like Adobe Illustrator.

YWTF Pipe is available to purchase from the YouWorkForThem website, where you can take advantage of a 43% discount on the design until 30 September 2013.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!