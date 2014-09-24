Greatest fonts countdown: 75 - FF Fago

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here is the 75th best typeface…

Ole Schächer, 2000

FF Fago is a corporate typeface for businesses. Whereas a book, magazine or website might use two, three or four fonts together, each complementing the others and doing specific jobs, a corporate font will have many roles.

With Ole Schäfer’s experience working on corporate type projects, gained while working on corporate image projects at MetaDesign, this large family of fonts addresses the range of typographical challenges that are likely to be encountered in its use throughout a company. It offers three widths, each in five weights, and includes italics and small capitals. A monospaced correspondence font completes the typeface.

FF Fago is used as MetaDesign’s corporate font – as seen here in the navigation elements on the agency’s website

