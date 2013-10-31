New Google app lets you experiment with web fonts

Earlier this year, Monotype's Typecast app, which enables you to try out thousands of web fonts before you buy, won a Game Changer of the Year award from .net magazine. Now Monotype has teamed up with Google to release a new, free public version of Typecast, which can be accessed through Google Fonts.

The free version of Typecast enables you to select any font on the Google Fonts website and then follow the link to the Typecast app.

From there, you can work with that font on text of any length and use a wide range of type controls to build clear, readable type systems through adjustments such as font size, weight and line spacing. Your work can be exported as production-ready HTML and CSS, or PNG files, to share with others or merge with comps.

Faster working

"Our goal is to make designing with web fonts more accessible to everyone," said Monotype's Chris Roberts. "So we've partnered with Google to reach out to more designers.

"Those who currently rely on Google’s library of free typefaces to bring more varied typography to the web will now be able to work with those typefaces more easily and create stunning, readable compositions in a fraction of the time."

Premium version

Meanwhile the premium version of Typecast enables you to take full advantage of thousands of other typefaces, including fonts from Fonts.com Web Fonts, Typekit, Webtype and Fontdeck.

Starting at $29 per month, the app also allows you to save your work, publish designs to a URL for sharing and testing on devices, and create a style guide for projects with just one click.

Have you built a web page with Typecast? Share the URL in the comments below!