Greatest fonts countdown: 47 – Metro

47. Metro

Designer Toshi Omagari has digitised Metro as Metro Nova, as seen on this Icelandic typography book published by Crymogea

William Addison Dwiggins, 1929

William Addison Dwiggins coined the phrase graphic designer in 1922, but his typographic importance was founded seven years later when he drew the typeface Metro. The geometric sans-serif fonts from Europe – Futura, Erbar, Kabel and so on – did not particularly appeal to him.

The American designer's first response was Metroblack No 2, released by Linotype in 1929 for use in titling and advertising. In the years that followed it was joined by Metromedium No 2, Metrolite No 2 and Metrothin No 2 – all produced under Dwiggins' supervision. Metrothin has never been released in digitised form, unlike the graphic designer's other typefaces Electra, New Caledonia and Caravan.

