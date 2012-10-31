Harry Potter font made available for web design

You may not have heard of the font Able, but it's become an integral part of 21st century culture through its use in both the Yahoo logo and the Harry Potter books.

Now Extensis has announced it's making Able available for use by web designers via its web font service WebINK.

Created by Marcus Burlile and licensed through Portland Type Co, Able joins over 5,000 fonts made available via the service. Prototyping a site is free with WebINK, allowing you to test different web fonts out before you buy.

Able was most famously used for the Harry Potter books and the Yahoo logo

"Able is an excellent addition to the robust collection of web fonts from WebINK," said Thomas Phinney, Extensis Guru of Fonts & Typography. And then he said something quite corny about wizards and stuff that we couldn't quite bring ourselves to repeat. But we won't hold that against him.

Like this? Check out:

What is typography? Learn the basic rules and terms of type!

Top typography tutorials

The best free fonts for designers

Will you be downloading Able? Let us know what you do with it!