Typographic photo project finds Ians everywhere!

Ian Miller has found his name everywhere - and captured an array of beautiful typography in the process

Typography inspiration can be found anywhere if you look hard enough... and graphic designer Ian Miller has set out to prove just that with his project ThatIanBloke. Since 2000, Ian has taken his camera almost everywhere to captured signage that contains the letters of his first name - and the results are manna from heaven for logo fanatics and typeface geeks everywhere.

It's amazing to think how many times Ian's name appears on a daily basis, in words such as 'brilliant', 'alliance', 'coriander', 'giant', 'piano'... we could go on and on. Once you start looking for Ians you'll never stop!

Miller has found his name appearing on everything from shop fronts and newpaper headlines to bikes and carpets. The array of typography on offer proves perfect everyday inspiration and is a must-see for any designer with an experimental side.

See more 'IAN' typography photographs on ThatIanBloke.

