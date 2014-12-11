These posters celebrate a sans serif love affair

Helvetica comes out on top as this project's top pick

What's the best font ever? Whilst there can never really be a definitive answer, we're sure plenty of you will have a strong opinion about your go-to typography choices. Here, South Africa based agency Monotono asked the public what their favourites were, resulting in a range of beautifully designed posters.

"The project was for Slanted magazine. It was an experiment of which typeface is the most popular, and then followed up by by designing some posters to show that information. Each person that voted had their name appear on the posters," explain the artists.

With Helvetica coming out on top, close contenders also feature Gotham, Futura and Arial. Do you agree with the chosen types in this particular project? Whether you do or not, you've got to love the occasionally racy posters...

Like this? Read these!

What do you make of this typography project? Let us know in the comments box below!