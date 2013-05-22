Indie band's letterpress promo is a handcrafted delight

Quirky band Public Broadcasting Service have used letterpress printing to great effect in promoting their debut album

These days, album releases often come with something a little extra; be it an exclusive print, limited-edition artwork, unique typography design or cool still life photography. Music buyers want more bang for their buck and we're pleased to see so many artists offering striking designs along with their music releases.

London-based band Public Broadcasting Service have just released their debut album 'Inform, Educate, Entertain'. After numerous requests for letterpressed album prints, the band decided to craft a limited run of 100. The posters were printed from antique Elongated Sans Serif wood type and Granby Light metal type onto high-quality 170gsm cartridge paper.

The time, energy and patience it takes to produce a short series of posters shines through in the quality of the work. If you'd like one of these prints, you can purchase one from the band's website.

Also take a look at these top examples of letterpress business cards.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Have you seen an inspiring use of letterpress? Let us know in the comments box below!