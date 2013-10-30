Typographic tribute to the buildings of Barcelona

The design is inspired by the city blocks of Barcelona

Inspiration for typography can come from almost anywhere, and often it will showcase the artist's passions and influences. BCN Type, a new creation from German designer Simon Prades, is a combination of his three loves - architectual drawing, typography, and the city of Barcelona.

"The grid of the quarter around Sagrada familia consists of square blocks, which are very similar in height and size and represent the architecture of the city," Prades explains. "I like the idea that each block is filled with hundreds of different lives and opinions, but looks so calm and similar from above," he explains.

The extensive attention to detail and the patience that it must have taken to complete a project such as this is awe-inspiring. We hope to see Prades producing more designs like this in the future!

See more inspiring work over on the Simon Prades website.

Have you recently created a new font? Let us know in the comments box below!