Type-patterned bags are a must-have for designers

While a bag is an essential accessory for a designer, finding and purchasing one is not necessarily something that might fill you with excitement. But that's all about to change with the arrival of Artsac's latest collection.

Working in collaboration with award-winning British designer Alex Fowkes, Artsac has just released these new typographical patterned bag designs. And they're glorious!

The new collection includes a backpack, messenger bag, holdall and laptop sleeve

The new collection includes a backpack, messenger bag, holdall and laptop sleeve, so there's something for everyone. "We wanted to create a brand which puts artwork at the forefront of the brand," Fowkes comments.

The renowned type designer set to work creating a bespoke Artsac Workshop print, which would later be applied to the material using a custom-made debossing plate. "The most exciting part was seeing the debossed trim come back from the factory, we were unsure how well it would come out and for it to be as crisp and perfect as it is was amazing."

Fowkes' design was applied to the bag designs using this custom-made debossing plate

"The most exciting part was seeing the debossed trim come back from the factory," says Fowkes

Stylish type

The words chosen to feature in Fowkes' type pattern unsurprisingly all relate to design, with a few added extras that reflected the project well. "Design for everyday is Workshop's slogan, it's about bringing good design and bespoke artwork to something you use everyday. There's also a few random words in there like blood, sweat and tears, but they were thrown in simply because we were working so hard."

The choice of typeface was also easy for the designer. "Typeface choice was simple really, we didn't want anything that didn't have some playful character as that's my style really. We just used lots of display faces, which I then manipulated to fit this repeat pattern that features on both the trim and the lining."

Blood, sweat and tears went into Fowkes' beautiful repeat type pattern

A collaborative effort

This unique bag brand was created through ArtSac's Workshop Collection – an initiative that sees Artsac collaborate with independent designers and artists, combining experienced fashion design with bespoke artwork.

This new collection with Alex Fowkes was the first of its kind, and judging from the beautiful results, it certainly won't be the last and we can't wait to see who Artsac collaborate with next.

The Alex Fowkes and Artsac bag range is available to purchase now over on the Artsac website. Best hurry though – we have a feeling these bad boys won't be around for long!

