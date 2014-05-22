Typekit offers free course in typography

Typekit Practice is a free series of online typography lessons

Adobe Typekit have been pretty busy recently. This week, in celebration of 25 years of the 'Adobe Originals' typeface brand, they released a new free font, Source Serif, which is fully open source and customisable. But that's not the only freebie Typekit has on offer.

It's also recently launched Typekit Practice, a series of online lessons for those who wish to learn more about typography and hone their skills.

The lessons are beautifully presented

"Volumes have been written about typography," says Tim Brown, type manager for Typekit since 2010. "Yet every good designer will say there are no rules; there is no magic formula for success. Typography simply takes practice. Typography is a practice."

So Typekit Practice will be "a place where novices and experts alike can hone their typographic skills. We hope it will help students learn, help teachers teach, and help professionals stay sharp."

Lessons, which are themselves beautifully typeset in Elena Web Basic, will walk through specific typography topics or methods, with a clear objective or takeaway skill, pertinent examples and a list of resources for further exploration.

There are two lessons online already: 'Using shades for eye-catching emphasis' and 'Typography is how text looks' with more to come. And Typekit is asking designers to help in choosing future lesson topics via Twitter or email.

So whatever you'd like to learn more about, we'd suggest you make your way to Typekit Practice right away and make your views known!