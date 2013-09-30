Typographic mural celebrates the wisdom of Ferris Bueller

Canadian designer Ben Johnston recently took his skills to Project Rhino desk space in Toronto, where he'd been commissioned to create an enormous typographic mural that would inspire Rhino's young entrepreneurs.

Taking as his own inspiration the iconic '80s movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Ben sketched out and then vectorised an intricate typographic treatment of Ferris Bueller's take-home message: "Life moves pretty fast, if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

He then painted it on a wall in Project: Rhino's lounge, the resulting mural coming in a whopping 230x139in. The 15-hour painting session was filmed by PJ Lee of Toronto's Asterisk Media.

Watch this! Ben Johnston in action

If that's not enough for you, Asterisk also created a fantastic animated version of the mural. Check it out below, and you can see more images (as well as a decent-sized version of the mural that you can download to use as desktop wallpaper) over at Ben’s Behance page.

Words: Jim McCauley

