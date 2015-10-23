Create beautiful words with typography Scrabble

The familiar Scrabble tiles get a typography overhaul

Possibly one of the most famous board games in the world, Scrabble has become a favourite pastime for wordsmiths since it first hit the shelves in 1938. There are plenty of beautiful board game designs out there, but this typography version of Scrabble is perfect for font fans.

Created by graphic designer and Scrabble enthusiast Andrew Capener, this release is the third of his 'Scrabble Typography Editions'. Released by Winning Solutions, this set includes 12 new fonts chosen by Capener, plus a redesigned game board and score pad.

Completing the release are the usual Scrabble accessories, including four wooden tile racks, a tile pouch and a wooden box with a sliding cover. Players can order theirs now for $50.

The set includes a redesigned board

We love the typography Scrabble logo

A sliding wooden box finishes the set

[via DesignTaxi]

