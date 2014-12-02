Win a copy of HypeForType’s Little Black Font Book

Remember HypeForType's Little Black Font Book Volume 1? The online font foundry is busy putting the final touches onto a slick, second version of the book, which held the top spot on Amazon's design and typography sections for five weeks in 2012.

Like the original, the Little Black Font Book Volume 2 promises to be an inspiring catalogue of some of the most beautifully crafted fonts in the world.

It'll be released in February - but HypeForType are giving 300 type aficionados the chance to get their hands on a free copy, a month early. All you need to do is head over to the HypeForType Facebook page and follow the instructions…