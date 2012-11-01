HypeForType’s latest type catalogue isn’t just about showcasing their wares - it’s intended to inspire typographers and give a sense of how each typeface can be used.

Little Black Font Book is a modern take on a traditional type catalogue

It breaks away from the traditional black on white print to display lettering on red, black and white, and it’s small and light enough to carry in your laptop bag or iPad sleeve for portable inspiration.

Hypefortype's tome will fit nicely in your drawer, handbag, back pocket, or tablet sleeve

Handy and compact - great to go in your bag or on your desk. A fantastic collection in a creative format.

This handy book is a great pocket reference guide for anyone requiring a bit of inspiration

Little Black Font Book published by HypeForType is available now in paperback priced £4.99.

This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 233.

