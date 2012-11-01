HypeForType’s latest type catalogue isn’t just about showcasing their wares - it’s intended to inspire typographers and give a sense of how each typeface can be used.
It breaks away from the traditional black on white print to display lettering on red, black and white, and it’s small and light enough to carry in your laptop bag or iPad sleeve for portable inspiration.
Handy and compact - great to go in your bag or on your desk. A fantastic collection in a creative format.
Little Black Font Book published by HypeForType is available now in paperback priced £4.99.
This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 233.
