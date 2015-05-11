Free ebook: White Space in Web Design

Every print designer knows about the creative use of white space in print design – but what about on the web?
Listed as a top 10 design tool by net magazine, UXPin has created a free ebook on the subject, White Space in Web UI Design: Mastering the Power of Nothing.
The free ebook includes:
- Tips on how to use macro and micro white space, active and passive white space, white space and minimalism, spatial design techniques, and more
- 11 thoroughly deconstructed examples of elegant and content-focused design
- See how white space guides users to prime interactions while creating breathing space
- Quick and practical format that only tells you what you need to know for your own designs
Download White Space in Web UI Design: Mastering the Power of Nothing
