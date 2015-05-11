Free ebook: White Space in Web Design

Get this free ebook today

Every print designer knows about the creative use of white space in print design – but what about on the web?

Listed as a top 10 design tool by net magazine, UXPin has created a free ebook on the subject, White Space in Web UI Design: Mastering the Power of Nothing.

The free ebook includes:

Tips on how to use macro and micro white space, active and passive white space, white space and minimalism, spatial design techniques, and more

11 thoroughly deconstructed examples of elegant and content-focused design

See how white space guides users to prime interactions while creating breathing space

Quick and practical format that only tells you what you need to know for your own designs

