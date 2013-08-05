Original Donkey Kong game recreated in stop motion

Back in 1981 a little game called Donkey Kong was realised. 32 years later, it's now a video game classic that will forever hold a special place in gamers' hearts. One such heart is video maker Guiz de Pessemier who has recreated the original Donkey Kong scenes in stop motion.

Using the iconic characters along with a host of props, Pessemier created a level made entirely of perler beads on a black sheet. It's a piece of 8-bit heaven for video game lovers, designers and Donkey Kong fans.

Not only did Pessemier re-create one of the original levels, he also used the original sounds for that perfect nostalgic effect. A brilliant use of spare time we say!

Which video game would you like to see make a comeback? Let us know in the comments box below!