Uptown Funk supercut features 280 classic movies

If you've never heard of supercutting, it's essentially to video what sampling is to pop music: a collage of fast-edited film or video clips, strung together out of their original context. That may not sound impressive, but when done well, the effect can be breathtaking.

And here's quite simply the best example of the video editing trend we've seen to date. It's the result of three months work by New York-based video editor Don Draper Says What, who's spliced together clips from 280 movie characters to make them unwittingly mouth the words to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' earworm hit Uptown Funk.

Featuring everything from This is Spinal Tap to Pulp Fiction, you can't fail to find your personal favourite film in there somewhere. If you can't identify a movie, you can find out by clicking the close captioning – although it's much more fun to try to work it out for yourself.

You can see more work by Don Draper Says What on his YouTube channel.

