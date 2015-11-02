Watch these amazing animated tattoos come to life

This is the first time projection mapping has been used on tattoos

There are all sorts of artistic tricks available if you want to create a truly distinctive tattoo. We've already seen how optical illusions can create mind blowing 3D tattoos, but this projection mapping project takes the idea one step further.

Created by Desperados in partnership with Portuguese artists Oskar & Gaspar, these animated tattoos use videomapping to bring ink designs to life by projecting a moving image over the existing body art.

The result is inkmapping, and you can see the breathtaking effect in the video featuring tattoo artists Eduardo Cavellucci and Igor Gama below.

