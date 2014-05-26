The top 20 UX designers to follow on Twitter

In the world of user experience, there's no shortage of fresh design inspiration and new techniques to get your creative juices flowing. But where do you find it?

Twitter is a good place to keep on top of new developments, but the social media site can often be an overwhelming experience if you don't know where to look. So to help you out, we've rounded up this list of the top accounts for user experience.

Andy Budd

Andy Budd is user experience leader at UX design agency Clearleft (@clearleft) and creator of a great usability testing application called Silverback (@Silverbackapp). An avid tweeter, he regularly posts opinions and useful links, andhe retweets relevant information from fellow designers.

Liz Danzico

A user experience consultant, Liz Danzico has worked for many leading companies, including holding the role of director of experience strategy for AIGA for a time. Numerous daily tweets include many useful links, tips and insight into the world of UX.

Aarron Walter

Author of Designing for Emotion and director of user experience for The Rocket Science Group, Aarron Walter's Twitter feed is full of helpful insights and design inspiration. He also follows and supports fellow designers and regularly retweets useful and relevant information.

Jared M Spool

As founding principal of User Interface Engineering and with more than 15 years experience in his field, Jared M Spool is a highly recognised authority on user interface design. If you're looking for regular interaction you should definitely follow his account as there's always plenty of sharing and debate throughout his feed.

Joshua Porter

Joshua Porter is a busy guy as director of UX at Hubspot, co-founder of 52 weeks of UX and writer of the Bokardo Blog. But, somehow, he still manages to find the time to tweet useful UX tips and insights on a daily basis.

Jesse James Garrett

If it's UX information you're after then you should definitely follow experience design consultancy Adaptive Path co-founder Jesse James Garrett. Working with the web since 1995, Garrett has a wealth of experience in interface design and development, much of which he shares through his Twitter feed.

Whitney Hess

Whitney Hess is an independent user experience strategist. She runs a regular blog on the subject, Pleasure and Pain, and shares new posts, as well as opinion and insights, via her Twitter feed.

Alex Morris

Alex Morris is user experience director for Web design and user experience consultancy Mark Boulton Design. Morris has over 15 years experience designing and building websites, games and applications and shares much of his knowledge through his very honest and opinionated Twitter feed.

Stu Collett

Super insightful and resourceful Twitter feed here from Stu Collett, co-founder and design director of user experience design consultancy, Super User Studio Ltd. If you don't follow him already, you should do it immediately.

Kevin Hoffman

This regularly updated Twitter feed belongs to Kevin Hoffman, user experience director at design studio Happy Cog. He regularly designs cool stuff plus he continually shares his inspirations via Twitter.

Josh Brewer

As principal designer at Twitter and co-creator of 52 weeks of UX, Josh Brewer knows more than a thing or two about user experience. In amongst his appreciative, complimentary and chatty Tweets are many useful links and insights into the world of UX.

Michal Pasternak

As head of user experience at global design agency Huge, Michal Pasternak has a wealth of knowledge in the specialist area, much of which she shares on Twitter. Although Pasternak does not updated her feed as regularly as other designers, when she does, it's worth reading.

Karen McGrane

Karen McGrane is a content strategist and user experience designer with over 15 years experience in the industry. She regularly shares insights and discusses ideas with fellow designers through her continually updated Twitter feed.

Jane Pyle

As a senior user experience designer at Genentech in San Francisco, Jane Pyle can speak authoritatively on the subject and does so via Twitter. She continually tweets relevant and interesting content which, most of the time, include an insight to both her professional and personal opinion on the subject.

Kristina Halvorson

Kristina Halvorson is president of content strategy firm Brain Traffic and widely recognised as a leading voice on the subject. But not only is Halvorson a fountain of knowledge, she is also very honest and amusing throughout her Twitter feed, which is a great resource for anyone interested in UX.

Paul Boag

User experience strategist Paul Boag is co-founder of web design agency Headscape. An avid Tweeter, Boag's feed is continually updated with a mixture of useful links, insights and conversation with other leading designers.

Jan Jursa

Jan Jursa is an information architect at T-Systems Multimedia Solutions. Passionate about UX, Jursa tweets everything and anything he finds online about the subject. By following this account, you will never miss the most important events and latest techniques in the world of useability.

Nick Finck

If you like a healthy debate then you should check out the Twitter account of UX director at Deloitte Digital Nick Finck. Former editor-in-chief of Digital Web Magazine and founder of Blue Flavor, Finck continually shares his ideas and insights in the field of user experience. And isn't averse to a debate or two!

Peter Merholz

Peter Merholz is a founding partner and president of experience design consultancy Adaptive Path, and is an internationally recognized thought leader on user experience. His chatty Twitter feed is continually updated and includes many helpful UX links and insights.

Robert Fabricant

Robert Fabricant is vice president for creative for design agency Frog in New York. He has developed user experiences for numerous digital platforms, including hand-held devices, in-car information systems and desktop software. Fabricant's Twitter feed is a great resource for recent UX news, opinion, and techniques.

Have we missed anyone out? Tell us in the comments below!