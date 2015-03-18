The astounding site that could save humanity

The Global Crop Diversity Trust has launched a state-of-the-art new website. The site is intended to boost the trust's work to guarantee the worldwide conservation and availability of crops.

The new site's most breathtaking feature is a 360-degree tour inside the Svalbard Global Seed Vault – a safe and secure vault based on a remote island between Norway and the North Pole.

The vault can store up to three million samples of crops from all over the world. It is made up of storage rooms at varying temperatures, some as low as -18°C.

The virtual trip inside the vault required the use of four suitcases of photographic equipment, filled with five cameras, 10 lenses, two tripods, one steady cam, five flash lights, one photo umbrella, and two GoPros.

The site – produced with Belgium-based Epic Agency – also features a fully interactive map detailing the impacts of crop diversity, crop collections, and the work of the Crop Trust around the world.

It contains vivid case studies on the impact of a reduction in crop diversity, a live feed aggregating relevant news, and social media content, powered by the navigation of Mapbox software.

