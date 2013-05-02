Beautiful site offers a dinner party in the browser

Discuss important design issues on inspiring site Branch

Branch is a site that aims to provide a new method of communication, combining the intimacy of a dinner table conversation with the openness of the internet.

The homepage features some super neat modules that utilise CSS to achieve the look. Check out the avatars and icons positioned like a rotary telephone – a composition accomplished by rotate transforms and transitions. It uses neat CSS3 effects in other areas as well.

Co-founder and chief designer Cemre Güngör notes, "We use CSS keyframe animations to denote progress. After pressing a button, you see a Mac OS X-style Candybar progress indicator right within the button you just clicked on." Güngör says he also really digs icon fonts because they are now widely supported. "I rarely have to create specifically sized image assets. Having that flexibility is amazing".

This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 240.

