Brad Frost's survival guide for the modern web worker

We're delighted to announce that Brad Frost will be speaking at Generate New York, on 17 April 2015.

Frost is a Pittsburgh based designer, writer, speaker and consultant. He will be delivering the conference's opening keynote. The talk will explore the web's relentless pace of change and the pressure this can bring to bear on designers and developers.

Speaking to us as part of an extensive interview that will soon appear in net magazine, Frost tells us he plans to talk about the constant technical changes web workers face, and how, trying to keep pace with it, can leave you feeling utterly exhausted.

Brad Frost will be delivering Generate New York's opening keynote speech.

Sketching out his keynote, Frost says: "I want to talk about what it means to make a website in 2015 and what it means to call yourself a web designer... We're swimming in options, technologies, techniques, opinions. I want to say - coming from a none-programming background - that it's alright to not know everything."

Atomic Design

Elsewhere, Frost is writing a unique book about web design. Called Atomic Design, the book is being created live on GitHub and the community is invited to use, learn from, and also contribute to the document as it's being created.

A big day for web design

Generate NY – brought to you by net magazine and Creative Bloq – is a one day, two track conference that promises a mix of practical, technical and inspirational talks.

Elsewhere at Generate NY, Val Head will discuss CSS animation, and Pamela Pavliscak will explore the emotional connection we have with our devices. The day will close with Mike Monteiro's keynote presentation: 13 Ways Designers Screw Up Client Presentation.

The growing list of top speakers also include Dave Rupert, Anton Repponen and lots more.

Follow net magazine on Twitter and be first to hear about new Generate speakers, and special offers on tickets.

Words: Martin Cooper