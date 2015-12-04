Clients From Hell: bride gone bad

"I recently started freelancing. A few months back, a girl I had worked with two years ago contacted me to have me help her design some wedding invitations. I told her my rates, she agreed, and because I personally knew her and had always considered her a nice person, I didn't make her sign a contract.

"Over the next few months, I let her know the prices for envelopes and other similar things that I had to purchase to make the invitations to spec. After finishing the design, I printed them, cut them, and added a few other final touches. I then sent her some pictures to make sure the end product was to her satisfaction. She 'absolutely loved them'.

"The next day, I mailed them to her, emailed an invoice and asked her to get in touch when they arrived. Two days after the invitations arrived (I had package tracking), I emailed to double-check she had received them. No response.

"For the next four months, I repeatedly emailed her, asking if she had received everything, if there was a reason for the lack of response, and most importantly, when I could expect to get paid. A month ago, I sent a less polite email inquiry."

Client: Stop emailing me. The way you're talking to me is incredibly disrespectful.

Me: I apologise for my lack of tact. I've been frustrated and it came out in a less than professional way. However, I would still like to know what's going on with my payment.

"She said she would pay me, but three weeks passed. Then she finally responded."

Client: Stop emailing me. The invitations never arrived, I owe you nothing, and I know you're just looking to take the pay cheque and run.

"I emailed a copy of the receipt from the post office and the tracking information, which included a copy of her signature."

Client: I don't want to feed into your negativity. I'll pray for you.

"I think that means, 'I'm not going to pay you'."

