Free book on interaction design trends

Download this free book today

We've many brilliant free e-books here on Creative Bloq and this latest offering is no exception. The collaborative design platform UXPin has dedicated a portion of their free design library exclusively to chronicling the design trends for each year.

The latest edition continues the tradition, handling interaction design with the same treatment that they started with web design, UX design, and mobile design.

Interaction Design Trends 2015 & 2016 reviews the most successful trends in IxD over the last year, covering why they're effective and how to best implement them. With 36 examples from companies like Uber, Dropbox, Slack, and more, readers can see firsthand how these influential tactics are applied.

This free e-book offers expert advice on interaction design topics like:

How minimizing the presence of your interface (invisible design) helps your users accomplish their goals

Designing a forgiving interface so your users have the confidence to experiment

The aspects of delightful design — its benefits as well as its limitations

What to pay attention to when writing copy, like tone and audience

The importance of empty space, and why cluttering too many elements together can damage how your users search, scan, and even read

Persuasive tactics such as ordering and phrasing that can give you an extra advantage when guiding users

This e-book is available just in time for the new year. Download it now.

Like this? Read these!