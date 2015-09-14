Free book on card-based design patterns

Download this free pocket guide today!

The dominance of mobile has forever altered the web design landscape, and the effectiveness of card-based techniques in responsive design is stronger than ever.

The free pocket guide Card-based Design Patterns by the wireframing & prototyping tool UXPin focuses on the most effective techniques and best practices for bite-sized web UI design.

The straightforward writing style supports quick reading without skimping on the content. This crash course in cards uses expert advice backed by thorough research, illustrating its points through 19 real-life examples from such companies as Google, Trello, Bezar, and Dribbble.

A brief history of cards and why they’re practical as well as popular

How to adapt the use of cards to fit any style of website

An honest comparison of the advantages and disadvantages of card UI patterns

Why cards patterns are so effective for responsive design

A collection of guidelines and best practices for implementing cards yourself

A handpicked list of the 10 best tools and resources for cards

