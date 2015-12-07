Free ebook on responsive web design

This book won't cost a penny to download

Responsive design is the new standard for the web. To help usher designers into the new age, the design team from the prototyping app UXPin has released another addition to their free design library.

In 127 pages, Responsive Web Design Best Practices explains everything designers need to know about RWD through advice, step-by-step tutorials, and case studies. The book captures how best practices have evolved in recent years for responsive design.

Based on eight years of combined responsive experience, the guide teaches:

Practical advice for applying a mobile-first approach.

How to personalize responsive layouts.

Advice for the 5 most useful responsive design layouts.

Mastering navigational elements across multiple platforms.

Adapting images and typography to different viewports.

Technical tips for HTTP requests and media queries.

35 hand-picked examples from companies like Virgin America, Uber, Smashing Magazine, MailChimp, and more.

