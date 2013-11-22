It's Google's Doctor Whodle Doodle

To be honest we were expecting Google to come up with some kind of JFK-related doodle today, what with it being 50 years since he was assassinated. But instead it's plumped to mark the more fun anniversary - and mark it a day early, as any Doctor Who fan can and doubtlessly will inform you, at length - with a fab little game.

You can play as all 11 Doctors, each of them condensed brilliantly into tiny videogame sprites, in a time and galaxy-hopping quest to retrieve all the letters of the Google logo and return them to the Tardis (which comes complete with its unmistakable noise), while avoiding Daleks, Cybermen and the occasional Weeping Angel.

You pick a Doctor to play as - we're hoping that Google's tracking the numbers on this and that it'll later be able to tell us which one's the most popular - and, if he gets killed he regenerates into the next one. Fantastic!

Naturally we tried playing as Matt Smith to see if he'd regenerate into Peter Capaldi, but instead he turned into William Hartnell. Which we sort of expected, but it was worth a try, right?

The doodle was created by Google's Matthew Cruickshank, who also did the excellent Saul Bass tribute earlier in the year. Check it out – once you've finished saving the universe, of course.

Who's the best Doctor? Tell us in the comments! (It's Tom Baker.)