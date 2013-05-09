Topics

The inspiration behind Google's epic Saul Bass doodle

By Graphic design  

Yesterday's Google Doodle, paying tribute to the iconic graphic designer, was one of its best ever - we look at the inspiration behind it.

The Google Doodle team released one of their most elaborate creations to date to mark what would have been graphic designer and filmmaker Saul Bass's 93rd birthday yesterday - if you missed it, you MUST check it out in the above video.

But who was Saul Bass? During a hugely successful 40-year career, the Oscar-winner worked with some of Hollywood's greatest directors, including Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick and Martin Scorsese, developing iconic visuals for classic motion pictures.

Google's animated doodle is based some of Bass's best-known designs, including his work on Anatomy of a Murder, The Man with the Golden Arm, Vertigo, North by Northwest and Psycho. But that wasn't enough for us, so as an extra treat, we've dug out some of the Saul Bass work which inspired Google's tribute...

