Microsoft open-sources JS engine that powers Edge

This is a big step forward for Microsoft: they've made good on their recent promise at JSConf US to develop ChakraCore, the engine that powers the Edge browser, out in the open. Anyone can now head over to the GitHub repo and submit a pull request; the team are actively seeking community contributions to make ChakraCore as excellent as it can possibly be.

Allowing developers to contribute to the workings of Edge isn't the only big hit in this situation; the team has also put up a nicely worded Code of Conduct for the project. It emphasises that project maintainers have a responsibility to deal with bad actors, and states that those who fail to enforce the code may be removed from the team.

