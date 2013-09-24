Need photos of people? Facebox can save you cash

Face it: if you work in design, there’ll come a point when you need some user photos to drop into a mockup or presentation. So what do you do? Snap some uncomfortable shots of your colleagues? Steal a few photos off Google Images? Or spend a pile of money at a stock photo library?



Well, hold on there! Because Facebox from Khoi Vinh and Matt Jacobs is a simple and elegant solution to the problem of finding good photos to use in design mockups.

Fed up with the lengths they were having to go to in order to get a few decent pictures, Vinh and Jacobs went out in New York and took 50 shots of actual people that you can buy, royalty-free and rights-cleared, for the introductory price of $25.



To make life even easier for you they’ve organised the photos to cover loads of eventualities; you get JPGs, masked PNGs, a Photoshop file with all the photos, plus PowerPoint, Keynote and Sketch files with all the images on the canvas, and an OmniGraffle stencil as well.



You’d be a fool not to grab it for $25, and even for the standard price of $35 you’re looking at a bargain. Head on over and have a look.

Words: Jim McCauley

Liked this? Read these!

Know of a vital design resource? Tell us in the comments!