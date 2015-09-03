Topics

Death to bullshit: the new rules for success on the web

Users will gravitate to corners of the web that respect their time, argues Brad Frost.

Web designer and speaker Brad Frost has launched a website, Death to Bullshit, intended as a rallying cry to encourage people who make websites and online services to up their game.

He lists some examples of this bullshit:

"Popups, jargon, junk mail, anti-patterns, sensationalism, begging for likes, tracking scripts, marketing spam, dark patterns, unskippable ads, clickbait, linkbait, listicles, seizure-inducing banners, captchas, QR codes, barely-visible unsubscribe buttons, 24-hour news networks, carousels, auto-playing audio, bloatware, sudden redirects to the App Store, telemarketing, ticked-by-default subscribe buttons, "your call is important to us", pageview-gaming galleries, native advertising..."

Frost argues that people are getting sick of it, and are increasingly finding ways to block it out. Which leaves creators with a choice: "Do we want to be part of the 90% of noise out there, or do we want to be part of the 10% of signal?" In the post-bullshit age, creating products that respect people's time and attention will be not only polite, but key to success as well.

Death to Bullshit comes bullshit-free by default, but if you want to read a really bullshitty website you can click "Turn bullshit on?" and read this version instead:

The website and blog are based on a popular talk he gave at Creative Mornings, which you can watch here:

