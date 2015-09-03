Death to bullshit: the new rules for success on the web

Web designer and speaker Brad Frost has launched a website, Death to Bullshit, intended as a rallying cry to encourage people who make websites and online services to up their game.

He lists some examples of this bullshit:

"Popups, jargon, junk mail, anti-patterns, sensationalism, begging for likes, tracking scripts, marketing spam, dark patterns, unskippable ads, clickbait, linkbait, listicles, seizure-inducing banners, captchas, QR codes, barely-visible unsubscribe buttons, 24-hour news networks, carousels, auto-playing audio, bloatware, sudden redirects to the App Store, telemarketing, ticked-by-default subscribe buttons, "your call is important to us", pageview-gaming galleries, native advertising..."

Frost argues that people are getting sick of it, and are increasingly finding ways to block it out. Which leaves creators with a choice: "Do we want to be part of the 90% of noise out there, or do we want to be part of the 10% of signal?" In the post-bullshit age, creating products that respect people's time and attention will be not only polite, but key to success as well.

Death to Bullshit comes bullshit-free by default, but if you want to read a really bullshitty website you can click "Turn bullshit on?" and read this version instead:

This is bullshit

The website and blog are based on a popular talk he gave at Creative Mornings, which you can watch here:

