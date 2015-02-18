Brad Frost on the future of the web industry

Small teams are a key trend, says industry expert Brad Frost

A web designer, speaker, writer, and consultant located in beautiful Pittsburgh, PA, Brad Frost is one of the most talked-about names in web design today. So net magazine recently caught up with him to chat about the ever-changing face of the industry (as well as checking out his small and beautiful workspace – see more pics below).

The biggest industry change Frost sees happening right now is a move towards small, more nimble teams. "You have people like Paravel out of Austin, Cloud Four from Portland, yiibu from Scotland and Dan Mall's SuperFriendly in Philadelphia," he says.

Set them free

All you need, he says, is time and a small group of cross-disciplinary, 'T-shaped' craftspeople. And to make best use of them within a big organisation, Frost advises, you need to set them free on a pilot project.

"Let them – your A-Team, your Navy SEALs – set the pace. Don't shackle them," he says. "That's the most effective, most realistic way to get an entire organisation on-board. Just let them do their stuff. See if it works, and when it does, roll that success out across the whole organisation."

