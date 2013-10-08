Parallax scrolling brings NY Times article to life

A beautiful experience is had with this parallax scrolling site

In today's era of low attention spans and bite-size media, how do you attract people to longform journalism? Here's a great response to that problem from the New York Times, combining some clever web design techniques with storytelling and comic-inspired illustrations created by Atilla Futaki.

One of the best examples of parallax scrolling we've seen lately, the article takes you through the story of a cage fighter written by Mary Pilon. As you scroll through the content, the illustrations come alive with clever animations and alterations, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the content.

Futaki's illustrations were based on police records, witness accounts, photographs and the reporter's notes, and the attention to detail shines through. All in all it's a great reading experience - is this the future of online journalism?

Read the full feature over on The New York Times.

What's your favourite example of parallax scrolling? Let us know in the comments box below!