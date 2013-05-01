Retail website oozes minimalist elegance

Selling a variety of items from sleek radios to stylish lamps, Aria is a product-focused ecommerce site with typography and minimal design at its heart. The modern aesthetic perfectly matches the tone of the goods for sale.

"We feel that a simple design and interface allows the product to shine through, which is something that the client was keen to emphasise," explains Alan Ablett, a lead developer from creative agency, Un.titled

"The Didot typeface is elegant and looks great on the slightly transparent text block over the opening slideshow. The site's layout also features a really nice grid throughout. Ablett adds, "An 1170px grid system was used to allow plenty of room for content, and a basic colour palette placed further emphasis on keeping things clutter free."

