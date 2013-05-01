Topics

Retail website oozes minimalist elegance

By Web design  

Creative agency Un.titled let products do the talking with this minimalistic design for ecommerce site Aria.

Selling a variety of items from sleek radios to stylish lamps, Aria is a product-focused ecommerce site with typography and minimal design at its heart. The modern aesthetic perfectly matches the tone of the goods for sale.

"We feel that a simple design and interface allows the product to shine through, which is something that the client was keen to emphasise," explains Alan Ablett, a lead developer from creative agency, Un.titled

"The Didot typeface is elegant and looks great on the slightly transparent text block over the opening slideshow. The site's layout also features a really nice grid throughout. Ablett adds, "An 1170px grid system was used to allow plenty of room for content, and a basic colour palette placed further emphasis on keeping things clutter free."

Like this? Read these!

What do you think of this minimalist design for Aria? Let us know in the comments box below...

See more Web design articles

Related articles