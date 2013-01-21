Sehsucht brings MTV animated spot to gaming life

Sehsucht has turned its animated zoetrope into an online game

Founded in 2000, the work of German agency Sehsucht has become a marker for quality in the field of animation and graphics. They've worked with the likes of Audi, Volkswagen, O2 and Mercedes-Benz, and last November, they were asked to create an animated spot for 19th Annual MTV European Music Awards. It went down so well, they've now turned it into an online game!

The original sequence revolved around a huge zoetrope: a fast-moving carousel which evokes the illusion of motion through a fast succession of static elements which come to life with a stroboscopic light. The breathtaking effect was created using a combination of Cinema 4D, After Effects, Maxwell Render and Sculptris.

The new interactive musical game the agency has created based on the spot is brilliant fun - it's a bit like a turntable version of Guitar Hero - and the 3D creations are beautifully rendered, as you can see in this walkthrough video.

Note that the game was created using WebGL, which means you need a modern browser such as Chrome, plus a fairly powerful graphics card and processor to play it - it probably won't work on your phone.

So you can compare and contrast, here's the original MTV spot on which it was based:

