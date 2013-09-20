Turn wireframes into prototypes with Marvel

If you need to create a prototype of your website layout and you're in a bit of a hurry, Marvel may be just the solution you're looking for. It’s quite gloriously simple and straightforward: you link it to your Dropbox account (it promises never to anything to your files, ever), you sync it to your chosen mockups or wireframes, and then you show it where the buttons are and tell it which image to click through to.

If you’re in the mood to show off, it even has a selection of fancy transitions that you can apply before saving your finished prototype and emailing off a link.

We weren’t sure what to expect from Marvel and we were impressed by just how easy it is to use; with a modicum of effort - you still need to create your wireframes or mockups - you can quickly put together quite detailed and intricate prototypes. Sign up today!

Words: Jim McCauley

Liked this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Check out these underrated web design tools

Seen a great prototyping tool? Tell us about it in the comments!