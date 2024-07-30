Button Stealer is the weirdest Google Chrome extension I've seen

People collect some weird things. Napkins, banana labels, celebrity hair.... Some people collect buttons too: most often buttons from clothing, but how about buttons from websites?
A new Google Chrome extension lets you do just that, allowing UI designers with hoarding tendencies to build up a collection of online buttons. It's not exactly one of the best UI design tools, but it's surprisingly addictive.
Button Stealer was created by Hamburg-based multidisciplinary designer Anatoly Zenkov, who describes the extension as "fun, useless, and free!" It basically copies a button from every website you visit and saves them to a collection that you can stop to admire whenever you want. The buttons in the collection are active, takings you to the website they came from when clicked.
While Zenkov says the tool is "useless", it could actually be a handy way to store inspiration from around the web on one very specific aspect of UI design. You can edit your collection to remove the duds and keep the buttons you like. Collected UI buttons might not have any value, but, personally, I find them more interesting than stamps.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.