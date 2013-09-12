Addictive scrolling site puts users to the test

The 100 Meter Scroll is a collaboration between agency Mom! Look What I Made and designer and developer Michael Vestergaard. As the name suggests, it challenges users to see how quickly they can scroll one hundred metres.

“I used TweenMax for the animations, and Buzz for audio,” explains Vestergaard. So how did they work out the distance to scroll? “One of the first challenges was to figure out the actual amount of pixels to fill up 100 physical metres,” he replies. “Since you cannot read an exact DPI from the browser (or rely on CSS units), we decided a fixed height, based on an average display.”

