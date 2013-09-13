Bold CSS site sells design agency's skills

MoreSleep, a creative agency from Berlin, has a bold site. “Our goal was to showcase three projects that represent our expertise, instead of showing all the work we’ve done so far,” says technical director Torsten Bergler.

Large font-size values, neat scrolling effects and a red-heavy, contrasted colour scheme make this site stand out. “What’s unique is the work’s presentation: visualising the project process, guiding visitors through it and telling a story about the work we’ve done,” says art direction lead Stefan Schuster.

CSS transitions make it smoother to navigate through pages and content. Background-size properties are used to control the scaling of images at different sizes. Even the newsletter signup form is styled to match the clean look and feel.

This article originally appeared in .net magazine

