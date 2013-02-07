YCN Studio unveil stunning Green Man site

Today, Welsh festival Green Man announced the 2013 line-up for this year's summer celebrations. It was unveiled on their brand new parallax scrolling site, that we've quite frankly fallen in love with. The illustrations, colours and user experience combined make for a truly stunning website.

It was developed by the team at London based agency YCN Studio. Green Man approached them last Autumn, with an intention of giving their branding a good old revamp; everything from the website to the wristbands.

YCN developed a bespoke display typeface for the project

YCN Studio Director Alex Ostrowski says, "Today showcases the first public taste of the new Green Man identity. We developed a bespoke display typeface for the project which is in use throughout the site.

"Illustrations were crafted by the wonderful Sarah Mazzetti, who has created a world of wild beasties and natural strangeness to capture the festival's spirit, alive and well on the site's homepage and also in the areas section."

The team worked with Green Man to rename and restructure the festival into 10 distinct areas, each of which are christened with a unique symbol, contained as glyphs within the display typeface. Keep an eye on the site in the coming months to see more of this beautiful branding revamp.

What do you think of the rebrand? Let us know in the comments box below!