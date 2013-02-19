Draw in 3D with the 3Doodler pen

Until now, drawing has been something that's only been possible in 2D. But now 3D printing has combined with doodle art to create the 3Doodler pen, enabling you to draw in three dimensions.

This 3D printing pen works by heating and cooling plastic as it passes through the body of the pen - the same basic approach as used when you print in 3D. It's a simple but revolutionary idea that offers designers and artists a universe of exciting possibilities.

Recently launching on funding platform Kickstarter - and almost immediately achieving its funding goal - the 3Doodler has been created by the co-founders of toy and robotics company WobbleWorks, who have over 20 years' collective experience developing gadgets.

Cheap and compact

The pen, which uses patent-pending technologies, is a brand new way of creating 3D objects and promises to be the most affordable 3D printing device on the market. Priced from $50 for early backers on Kickstarter, the 3Doodler has been designed to be compact and easy to use: you just plug it into a power socket and can start drawing anything within minutes.

"We wanted to design a 3D printing device that could be used within minutes, without needing any technical knowledge, software or computers," says Peter Dilworth, co-founder and CEO of WobbleWorks. First shipments of the pen are expected in September, with an Etsy Special for early backers.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

The best Photoshop plugins

Will you be using the 3Doodler? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!